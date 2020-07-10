ESM Collection of United States Large Cents

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present the ESM Collection of United States Large Cents as part of our August 2020 Auction.

The collection comprises a virtually complete set of large cents by major variety, spanning all issues from 1793 through the end of the type in 1857. Featured are all of the most iconic issues and the rarest Guide Book types, often in Condition Census quality.

Included are three examples each of the legendary 1793 Chain cents and 1793 Wreath cent – including the Parmelee specimen of the famous Strawberry Leaf, the finest known of the variety.

Also featured is a 1794 Starred Reverse and two different varieties of the 1795 Jefferson Head. The Classic Head, Matron Head, and Braided Hair varieties are often represented in the ESM Collection by Choice or Gem examples, including an exceptional MS-66 RB (PCGS) 1811 Sheldon-287 and a Superb Gem MS-67 BN (PCGS) 1830 Newcomb-6.

Rarely has such an impressive offering of early, middle, and late dates been offered in a single sale, and we expect considerable interest from students of early American copper.

The ESM Collection of United States Large Cents is now available for preview on our website and will be included in our printed catalog to be published in early July.

Glacier Rams Solidi Collection of Ancient Coins

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is also featuring the Glacier Rams Solidi Collection in our August 2020 auction. The collection offers gold solidi from the fourth to ninth centuries CE, bridging the areas commonly collected and referred to as Roman Imperial and Byzantine.

Beginning in 330 CE, Constantinople was dedicated as the new capital city of the Roman Empire, since its strategic position presented key advantages over that of Rome. When the vast empire was split into eastern and western halves, Constantinople and the east was able to flourish, while Rome and the west would fall to invaders. The Glacier Rams Solidi Collection features numerous high grade and barely handled gold examples from this pivotal period in the ancient world, illustrating the subtle differences in coinage as it became increasingly tied to Christianity—officially mandated as the state religion by Emperor Theodosius I in 380 CE.

Preview the entire Glacier Rams Solidi Collection today at stacksbowers.com.


