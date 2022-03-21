Stack’s Bowers Offers Hendricks Sets of $10 Eagles, $20 Double Eagles From Fairmont Collection

$20 Double Eagle Gold Coins

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to announce the incredible Hendricks Set of $20 Double Eagles from the Fairmont Collection, a landmark feature of their Spring 2022 Showcase Auction.

Spanning the Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens series from 1850 through 1927, the $20 double eagles from the Hendricks Set exhibit the superior quality and completeness that has become a hallmark of the Fairmont provenance. It is ranked as the #2 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set in the LIBERTY HEAD $20 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1850-1907) – CAC category and the #2 Current and #5 All Time Finest set in the LIBERTY HEAD $20 GOLD WITH MAJOR VARIETIES, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1850-1907) category.

Of the 147 double eagles in this offering, 78 have been stickered by CAC for a 53% approval rate. The Hendricks Set features an impressive display of Condition Census quality examples, and when this cabinet crosses the auction block for the first time in April, it is sure to generate tremendous excitement. Highlights include a Condition Census MS-61 (PCGS) 1857-O, an astounding EF-45 (PCGS) CAC 1870-CC rarity that is unknown in Mint State, a near-Mint AU-58 (PCGS) 1879-O, and MS-63 (PCGS) CAC examples of the rare 1882-CC and 1885-CC that are each the finest at PCGS and CAC. The Saint-Gaudens series is headlined by a superior MS-64 (PCGS) CAC 1927-S that ranks among the finest seen by CAC with only four finer.

These $20 double eagles will be accompanied in the firm’s Spring 2022 Auction by similarly exceptional selections of $5 half eagles and $10 eagles (see below) from the Hendricks Set. These other denominations offer an equal level of completeness and quality and rank among the top PCGS Registry Sets in their respective categories. As with prior offerings from the Fairmont Collection, the Hendricks Set of $5, $10, and $20 coins are distinguished by incredible originality and eye appeal, and several price records are sure to be set when they are sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

$10 Eagle Gold Coins

Spanning the Classic Head and Liberty Head series from 1834 through 1907, the $10 eagles from the Hendricks Set exhibit the superior quality and completeness of the Fairmont provenance. It is ranked as the #1 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set in the LIBERTY HEAD $10 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1838-1907) – CAC category, and the #2 Current Finest Set in the LIBERTY HEAD $10 GOLD DATE SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1838-1907) category.

Of the 148 coins in this offering, 101 have been stickered by CAC for a 68% approval rate. The Hendricks Set features an impressive array of both Condition Census and Everyman quality, and its first-ever auction appearance in April is sure to generate tremendous excitement. Highlights include an AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1839 Small Letters and an AU-55 (PCGS) CAC 1863 that are each the sole finest at CAC; an AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1865-S and an MS-63 (PCGS) CAC 1881-CC that are each the sole finest at PCGS, and an AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1867-S that is tied as the finest known.

Stack's Bowers Galleries Spring 2022 Showcase Auction


