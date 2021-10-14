Stack’s Bowers Ponterio Hong Kong Auction Surpasses $30 Million Mark 2nd Consecutive Time

After 13 separate sessions comprising world and ancient coins along with world paper money, the Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio September Hong Kong Auction realized in excess of $33 million USD, double the published high estimate. The sale presented over 8,000 lots, over 96.5% of which found their way into new collections.

Among the world coins, a pair of Republic of China Year 10 (1921) “Pavilion” Dollars struck in Gold as presentation pieces, one with a legend and one without, sold for $600,000 and $720,000 respectively. A popular Year 28 (1949) “Bamboo” Dollar in EF-45 reached $660,000.

Several prices realized stand out among European coins, including an Austrian 1908 100 Corona Proof that soared past its estimate to close at $16,200. A 1930-B British Trade Dollar certified as MS-66 more than doubled its pre-auction estimate to reach $13,200, and an ever-in-demand British 1937 5 Pound Coronation Proof brought $21,600.

The upward trajectory of the South East Asian market continues with strong prices reflected in the Philippines section.

A countermarked Mexican Real applied in the Philippines between 1834 and 1837 outpaced its low estimate by a factor of 10, selling for $50,400. A stunning French Indo-China Proof set from 1900 and a 50 Cent issue from the Straits Settlements with the rare incuse B mint mark both shattered their estimates bringing $43,200 and $14,400, respectively.

Realizing over $2 million of the final sale total, the world paper money was highlighted by a People’s Republic of China 100 Yuan note graded Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ from the Hobart Collection that shattered its $10,000-$15,000 estimate selling for $44,400. The strong Asian market was evidenced by a 1945 Japanese Specimen 1,000 Yen banknote certified About Uncirculated 55 by PMG that reached $7,800, more than four times its high estimate of $1,750.

