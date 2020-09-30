Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the upcoming sale of the Naples Bay Collection, a highlight of their November and December 2020 auctions.

The Naples Bay Collection is one of those classic old collections that was assembled over two generations by a father and son team, inspired by a shared passion for numismatics. The coins were largely purchased from Stack’s sales or by way of visits to the firm’s New York store between the late 1950s and the early ’80s.

The lure of gold has sparked many collections and it played a part in this cabinet as well.

As a result, the son bought many Saint-Gaudens double eagles in superb quality, seemingly right out of old-time bags. Numerous coins have graded very high at PCGS, with many MS-66 and even a few MS-67 coins included.

Alongside the Saint-Gaudens coins, rarities were also a target and the coins of the early 1800s were favored by the father. These are represented by selections of early eagles from 1795 to 1804, including the rare 1795 9-leaf variant, and half eagles of the same vintage, also beginning with the first year, 1795.

Early half dollars were also a passion, and many high-quality pieces will be found in the offerings, highlighted by a lovely 1797 Small Eagle in VF-30.

Another favorite was Morgan dollars, with the scarcer Carson City Mint coins being a prime focus. Dozens of exceptional pieces will be found in the collection, including three 1879-CC dollars in their original GSA holders, and unusually choice examples of all years through 1893.

Among other highlights is a choice Proof 1796 Myddleton token in silver, a 1915-S Octagonal Panama-Pacific $50 gold, Proof type coins, and high-quality Liberty Walking half dollars.

The Naples Bay Collection will be presented by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in their November 11-13, 2020 auction and their December 16-18, 2020 auction. Each sale will be available for viewing and bidding at StacksBowers.com. For more information, visit StacksBowers.com, call 800-458-4646, or email info@stacksbowers.com.