By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



The upcoming Official Auction of the ANA World’s Fair of Money from Stack’s Bowers Galleries will present a tremendous array of stunning ancient coins emanating from various well-cultivated collections.

A standout among them is a dazzling and lustrous gold aureus of Roman emperor Macrinus, who reigned briefly in 217-218 CE during a chaotic time in Rome’s history. This stunning example, quite likely the finest of the type–or of any gold issue for the emperor–presents an exacting, razor-sharp strike that is so well centered that the beading of the borders on each side is wholly contained upon the flan. Receiving the nearly-perfect grade from NGC of “Ch MS ★, Strike: 5/5, Surface: 5/5. Fine Style,” it is a pinnacle of Roman coinage and destined for one of the most advanced ancient or gold cabinets.

Further, it will very likely set a new house record here at Stack’s Bowers Galleries as our most expensive ancient coin ever sold – continuing the trend of records being shattered across all aspects of our firm.

To view our upcoming auction schedule and future offerings, please visit StacksBowers.com where you may register and participate in this and other forthcoming sales.

* * *

We are always seeking coins, medals, and paper money for future auctions, and are currently accepting submissions for our fall Hong Kong Auction in September and our Official Auction of the 2022 NYINC. Additionally, we are accepting submissions for our Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auctions, the next of which will be in October. If you would like to learn more about consigning, whether a singular item or an entire collection, please contact one of our consignment directors today and we will assist you in achieving the best possible return on your material.​

