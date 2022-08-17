Tom Bender’s Collection, Featuring Elite Troves of Carson City Coins, Indian and Lincoln Cents, Offered at Heritage Auctions August 22-28

“Duke of Carson City Coins” among most important in all of U.S. numismatics

A passion can be sparked by any number of factors. In the case of renowned U.S. coins collector Tom Bender, a call to his brothers renewed his interest in a hobby handed down from his father.

“I started collecting coins as a kid,” Bender says. “My father collected, and had a few in a safety deposit box. I looked through the box and saw some of the coins, and I called my brothers, and we all wanted to keep some of his coins. That really rekindled my interest.”

That revived interest in the hobby that started during Bender’s childhood has evolved into one of the finest collections of U.S. coins – a trove that included the finest PCGS Registry Set of Carson City coinage, the finest complete certified $3 Gold Proof set ever assembled, an Indian Cents Basic Proof set that is ranked No. 2 all-time finest in the PCGS Set Registry, and a Lincoln Basic Circulation Strike set that is ranked No. 3 current finest, and No. 5 all time.

More than 300 lots of Bender’s extraordinary collection will be offered in Heritage Auctions’ US Coins Signature Auction August 22-28.

“Tom Bender is a beloved figure with an important collection that is known throughout the numismatic community,” says Todd Imhof, Executive Vice President at Heritage Auctions. “He has a well-earned reputation as someone who actively pursued the highest-quality coins; now the most serious collectors will be able to enjoy the results of his efforts.”

Carson City Coinage

Among the top Carson City coins in the collection is one that, in Bender’s opinion, stands alone.

Simply put, he says, he thinks the 1876-CC Half Eagle MS66 PCGS. CAC. Variety 1-A is “the nicest Carson City gold coin in existence.” The coin’s history can be traced to a private 1893 transaction between Philadelphia coins dealers S.H. and H. Chapman and Washington, D.C. collector John M. Clapp, whose collection was passed to his son, John M. Clapp, Jr. The Clapp Collection was purchased in 1942 by Baltimore collector Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr., the only numismatist ever to compile a complete collection of U.S. federal coins by date, mintmark, and major variety. This coin has been sold at auction several times, landing in 2012 in the famous Battle Born Collection, a complete 111-piece assemblage of all the issues from the Carson City Mint. The Battle Born Collection was known for the outstanding quality of every coin; this magnificent piece was the owner’s favorite.

Called the “Duke of Carson City Coins”, an 1876-CC Twenty Cent MS65 PCGS. BF-NC-1, R.6 is a prized 19th-century rarity, with an allure that rivals those of the 1804 dollar, the 1838-O half dollar, and the 1894-S dime.

This spectacular Gem example of this famous Western rarity, making just its third auction appearance, is from an odd denomination that was doomed from the start.

If the Mint had discontinued the quarter when it introduced the twenty cent piece, then the new denomination might have been successful. But the two denominations were produced side-by-side, causing much confusion. In January 1876, the Carson City Mint Cashier still had 4,261 twenty cent pieces from the previous year in stock, enough to cover commercial demand for some time, so as a result, the Carson City Mint struck only 10,000 in 1876. Because of their unpopularity, the majority of this mintage was melted, per the May 1877 instructions of Mint Director Henry Linderman. PCGS and NGC have combined to certify 23 coins between them, but that total likely includes an unknown number of resubmissions and crossovers. PCGS CoinFacts more conservatively estimates the surviving population at 20 examples in all grades.

Also among the top offerings once held in the Battle Born Collection is an 1871-CC Seated Liberty Quarter, one of just three Mint State survivors known for the date. This magnificent coin traces back to numerous collections, including James A Stack, Reed Hawn, and Rusty Goe.

Other Battle Born highlights include, but are not limited to:

Lincoln and Indian Head Cents

The Bender Collection includes 23 Lincoln cent lots – tops among them a 1909 Cent VDB MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. The first-year issue with Victor D. Brenner’s initials on the reverse is a popular type coin in the Lincoln cent series. While examples in MS67 Red are common, Plus-graded pieces at this level are scarce, and PCGS lists only four coins finer. The offered example is one of just 69 in 67+ Red, and there are only four finer.

Other top Lincoln cents from the Bender Collection include, but are not limited to:

A 1909-S Cent VDB MS67 Red PCGS

A 1910 Cent MS67 Red PCGS. CAC

A 1912-S Cent MS66 Red PCGS. CAC

Bender Collection Gold Dollars

After his Lincoln cent and Indian head cent collections were largely complete, Bender turned his attention to gold dollars.

“I walked around a coin show – FUN 2006 – and was introduced to David Akers, who had a display of gold dollars,” Bender says. “They weren’t for sale yet, but I saw those gold dollars and absolutely fell in love with them. A month later, he auctioned an 1852 gold dollar in MS69. It was significant to me, because my intention was to build a complete set and that was my first gold dollar. In addition, it was from 100 years before the year I was born, part of the 1852 set I was trying to build.”

When coinage dies were made at the Mint, various combinations of individual digits or multiple digit punches were used to enter the date in the die. In the case of this particular issue, the digits 185 were clearly punched as a single unit, with the final digit added later – a distinction that can be determined through visual observation. This magnificent example is from a population of just 69, with none graded finer.

An 1884 Gold Dollar MS69 PCGS. CAC draws praise from Bender along the lines of that he showers upon the 1876-CC Half Eagle.

“I have seen all of the MS69 gold dollars,” Bender says, “and to me, this is the nicest gold coin dated prior to 1900 I have ever seen.”

This spectacular beauty also is from a population of just 69, with none graded finer.

Other Rarities from the Bender Collection

A defining coin in this magnificent collection, and one of the memorable survivors of a date and denomination that has helped define many of the great collections in numismatic history, an 1802 Half Dime V-1, LM-1, R.5, AU53 PCGS. CAC. Amato-103 includes among its previous owners Louis Eliasberg, Sr., still the only numismatist to have assembled a complete collection of United States coinage. A 2017 Heritage Auctions population report documented 31 examples, nine of which – including the offered example – are graded Very Fine and About Uncirculated, with none currently known in Mint State condition. All told, it is believed 35-50 examples still exist.

An 1800 Draped Bust Dime JR-2, High R.4, MS66+ PCGS. CAC is the finest certified example of this extraordinary coin. Dimes dated 1800 have appeared less at auction than any date of the 1796-1837 period, with the exception of 1804. Only a handful have earned a spot on the Condition Census, but none exceeds the quality of this Plus-graded, CAC-endorsed Premium Gem, which sits atop the list of graded examples.

More information about all lots in the auction, including those in the Bender Collection, can be found at HA.com/1348.

