One-Of-A-Kind $10 1863 Judd-349 Worth $1,250,000 Highlights Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency Auction 51

$20 1865 Judd-452 Available For Private Sale At $5,500,000 Through Legend Numismatics

Legend Numismatics and Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) are pleased to announce that two truly unique numismatic rarities with long and storied pedigrees–the $10 1863 J-349 eagle and the $20 1865 double eagle, both struck in gold–will be available for sale from the incomparable Bob R. Simpson Collection, the largest, finest, most complete privately owned cabinet of pattern coinage.

Among the greatest pattern rarities ever available for sale, the $10 1863 J-349 is the only known surviving example and will be a featured highlight of LRCA’s Regency Auction 51 in April valued at $1.25 million. With just two pieces known (the other permanently impounded in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection), the $20 1865 Judd-452 will be available for private sale at $5,500,000 through Legend Numismatics. The coin’s earlier provenances date back to some of the most important collections of the 19th and 20th centuries.

“It has been an honor to have been entrusted by our friend and client, Mr. Simpson to offer these treasures to collectors,” said Laura Sperber, Owner of Legend Numismatics and Founding Partner of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Among all the Patterns, Die Trials, and Experimental pieces cataloged by generations of numismatists using Dr. J. Hewitt Judd’s numbering system, those struck in gold are often the rarest and most coveted. Many of them are unique and impounded either in institutional museum collections or in advanced collections that rarely ever make it onto the market. This is an exciting opportunity not to be missed by collectors.”

$10 1863 J-349 (PCGS PR64 CAMEO)

The pattern eagle was struck in gold by George Eckfeldt on August 2, 1863, and was delivered to the Chief Coiner Lewis R. Broomall. The obverse die was the regular Proof die of 1863, while the reverse of J-349 features the motto “GOD OUR TRUST” in a ribbon in the field above the eagle. From Chief Coiner Broomall, this coin went into the Colonel Mendes I. Cohen Collection, which was sold by Edward Cogan in October 1875, lot 1339 for $17.

The exceedingly rare coin was sold over the years to the Heman Ely Collection, W. Elliot Woodward, T. Harrison Garrett Collection, Robert Garrett Collection, John Work Garrett Collection, and at one time was donated to Johns Hopkins University. Johns Hopkins sold this coin in Bowers & Ruddy’s March 1980 auction where it appeared as lot 1088 and it sold for $57,500. It later appeared in Superior’s January 1988 sale of the A. Bernard Shore Collection, lot 4286, where it sold for $150,000. Sometime later it was purchased by the same collector who owned the J-452.

About a decade ago, the family of that collector reached out to Sperber, and she arranged the sale to Bob R. Simpson, where it has remained in the Bob R. Simpson Collection ever since. This will be the first time in over 34 years that the coin will be available at auction. PCGS values the treasure at $1.25 million, but since the characteristics allow it to be positively identified as the only example known to survive this museum-caliber rarity could easily be exceeded at auction.

$20 1865 J-452 (PCGS PR65+ DCAM)

The design is that of a regular 1865 double eagle, with the exception of the reverse die is Type II, which was not struck for commercial use until 1866. Essentially free of any signs of mishandling, the unevenness of the punching of IN GOD WE TRUST on the reverse die adds character and charm to this spectacular rarity.

This coin comes from a long pedigree of numismatic royalty including Mason & Co. auction, June 1870, lot 422; William H. Woodin Collection; Waldo C. Newcomer Collection; F.C.C. Boyd Collection; A. Kosoff, sold to King Farouk of Egypt; Sotheby’s “Palace Collection”, February 1954, lot 290; Dr. John Wilkison Collection; Paramount; A-Mark; Superior’s Session of “Auction ‘90”, August 1990, lot 1468, where it sold for $440,000; Andy Lustig; Superior’s August 1991 sale, lot 957; private collection; sold to the Bob R. Simpson Collection about a decade ago via private treaty sale with Legend Numismatics serving as agent for Mr. Simpson. Legend Numismatics is asking $5.5 million.

* * *

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 51 at the Central States Numismatic Society Show will take place at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois, on April 28, 2022 and is available for live bidding online to qualified registered bidders. To inquire about the $20 1865 please contact Legend Numismatics at [email protected], 800-743-2646, or visit www.legendnumismatics.com.