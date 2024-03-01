CAC Coin Grading

Aureate – Golden Toning on Coins

1809 Classic Head Half Eagle with aureate toning
1809 Classic Head Half Eagle displays shimmering aureate surfaces.

(adj.)

Aureate is a term denoting a golden hue. It is occasionally used in auction catalogs to describe the color of a toned coin.

