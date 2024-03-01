1879-CC Morgan Dollar : A Collector’s Guide

While silver bullion was pouring out of the nearby Comstock mines, United States Mint leadership in Washington, D.C. was facing a cost problem with striking coins at the Carson City Mint and sought to shutter the branch as soon as practicably possible.

The explanation for why was given in the 1879 Mint Director’s Annual Report:

Nothwithstanding the fact that the mint at Carson City is located but a short distance from the productive mines of the Comstock Lode, higher prices were demanded for bullion deliverable at Carson than at San Francisco, and, in addition, the rates charged by the express company for transportation of silver dollars were higher from Carson than from San Francisco.

The Carson City Mint had ample amounts of silver on hand when Carson City Superintendent James Crawford received instructions on January 26 to wind things down.

The branch mint struck 546,000 silver dollars through March 1. From this point until June 30, the coining room lay dormant. When the order to resume work was given, an additional 210,000 dollars were struck, giving the issue a total mintage of 756,000 pieces.

Historic Pricing Data

Dealer Harry W. Bason of New Hyde Park, New York, offered 74 different date/mint mark Morgan dollars in Brilliant Uncirculated in a February 1951 ad in The Numismatist, where he listed 1879-CC Morgan dollars for sale at $7.50 a piece. He also offered examples of 1879-CC Morgan dollars in “circulated condition” for sale for $2.50 a piece.

Numismatic Gallery Inc. of Pikesville, Maryland, listed an MS-65 example of the 1879-CC Morgan dollar for sale for $500 in a November 1974 ad in The Numismatist.

New York City dealer Charles M. Adkins offered a “Full Struck BU 65” example of the 1879-CC Morgan dollar in his March 1978 ad in The Numismatist for $1,495. By October of that year, Adkins raised the price of the coin to $1,800.

* * *

Market Data and Noteworthy Specimens

The 1879-CC Morgan silver dollar was not prominent in the GSA Hoard, as only 4,123 pieces were disbursed. It is the scarcest Carson City dollar of the 1878-1885 period.

Scarce in Gem (a condition rarity).

Top Population: PCGS MS-66+ (2, 3/2024). NGC MS-66 (1, 3/2024). CAC MS-65DMPL (1:0 stickered:graded, 3/2024).

1879-CC Morgan Dollar, Clear Mintmark

PCGS MS-66+ #36608661: Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2023, Lot 3776 – $192,000. Dark red and blue/black toning around the rim on both sides.

Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2023, Lot 3776 – $192,000. Dark red and blue/black toning around the rim on both sides. NGC MS-66 #3857377-001: Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2014, Lot 5643 – $64,625.

Heritage Auctions, April 24, 2014, Lot 5643 – $64,625. PCGS MS-65+ CAC #37287344: “The Shucart (JCS) Collection of Morgan Silver Dollars”, Heritage Auctions, September 5, 2019, Lot 3773 – $45,600. JCS Collection on insert. Deep hit between E and Liberty’s nose. Hit on eye brow. Black spot between N and U. On reverse, hit above eagle’s head. Scratches near CC mintmark.

“The Shucart (JCS) Collection of Morgan Silver Dollars”, Heritage Auctions, September 5, 2019, Lot 3773 – $45,600. JCS Collection on insert. Deep hit between E and Liberty’s nose. Hit on eye brow. Black spot between N and U. On reverse, hit above eagle’s head. Scratches near CC mintmark. PCGS MS-65+PL #04585088: “The Perfect Collection of DMPL/Prooflike Morgan Dollars, Part II”, Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2019, Lot 3780 – $66,000.

“The Perfect Collection of DMPL/Prooflike Morgan Dollars, Part II”, Heritage Auctions, August 14, 2019, Lot 3780 – $66,000. PCGS MS-65+ #36171576: Heritage Auctions, December 13, 2018, Lot 4205 – $48,000.

Heritage Auctions, December 13, 2018, Lot 4205 – $48,000. PCGS MS-65+ CAC #25240309: As NGC MS-65 #1616099-009. Stack’s Bowers, June 20, 2013, Lot 2055 – $38,187.50. As PCGS MS-65+ #25346850. Stack’s Bowers, March 2014, Lot 4042 – $32,312.50. As PCGS MS-65+ CAC #25240309. Heritage Auctions, December 4, 2014, Lot 3651 – $49,937.50. Crossed over to PCGS and upgraded one half point. Tiny cluster of hits on chin and cheek. Planchet flaw at the top of the left wing.

Stack’s Bowers, June 20, 2013, Lot 2055 – $38,187.50. As PCGS MS-65+ #25346850. Stack’s Bowers, March 2014, Lot 4042 – $32,312.50. As PCGS MS-65+ CAC #25240309. Heritage Auctions, December 4, 2014, Lot 3651 – $49,937.50. Crossed over to PCGS and upgraded one half point. Tiny cluster of hits on chin and cheek. Planchet flaw at the top of the left wing. PCGS MS-65PL CAC #16157131: Heritage Auctions, September 2010, Lot 4442 – $28,751.15; Heritage Auctions, July 20, 2023, Lot 3119 – View.

Heritage Auctions, September 2010, Lot 4442 – $28,751.15; Heritage Auctions, July 20, 2023, Lot 3119 – View. NGC MS-65 #3271915-001: Heritage Auctions, August 7, 2014, Lot 5607 – $49,937.50. GSA Holder.

Heritage Auctions, August 7, 2014, Lot 5607 – $49,937.50. GSA Holder. PCGS MS-65PL #35574823: Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 1205 – $27,600. Deep cameo contrast.

Stack’s Bowers, August 15, 2018, Lot 1205 – $27,600. Deep cameo contrast. PCGS MS-65 #05916873: rainbow toned reverse, brilliant obverse, offered by Stack’s Bowers, 8/14/2013, Lot 4366 – $22,912.50.

rainbow toned reverse, brilliant obverse, offered by Stack’s Bowers, 8/14/2013, Lot 4366 – $22,912.50. PCGS MS-65: hint of yellow toning, otherwise brilliant, offered by Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11510 – $22,235.

hint of yellow toning, otherwise brilliant, offered by Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11510 – $22,235. PCGS MS-65DMPL #6559862: “The Dr. Hoffnagle Collection of Morgan Dollars”, Heritage Auctions, January 12, 2005, Lot 30296 – $54,625. Frost on devices. Tinges of yellow discoloration. We question the eye appeal.

1879-CC Morgan Dollar VAM-3 – Clogged Die

Top 100 Variety. Capped Mint Mark. Also known as the Broken CC variety. Mint mark likely recut on the die after a small CC mintmark (the type used in 1878) was effaced so that the new large style mint market could be used instead. Field around mint mark looks bumpy due to the presence of die chips caused by this repair.

Only slightly scarcer than Clear Mint Mark variety.

PCGS MS-65+ #36577003: Stack’s Bowers, February 28, 2019, Lot 1093 – $52,800. In GSA holder. Brilliant. Scratch above branch on the reverse. Diagonal hit on eagle’s midsection. Tiny ticks on chin. Top Pop, Pop 1 in GSA holder.

Stack’s Bowers, February 28, 2019, Lot 1093 – $52,800. In GSA holder. Brilliant. Scratch above branch on the reverse. Diagonal hit on eagle’s midsection. Tiny ticks on chin. Top Pop, Pop 1 in GSA holder. PCGS MS-65 #42764266: Stack’s Bowers, August 17, 2021, Lot 4131 – $36,000. Brilliant.

Stack’s Bowers, August 17, 2021, Lot 4131 – $36,000. Brilliant. PCGS MS-65 CAC: Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11511 – $39,950. Die crack at date. Ear and hair above ear discolored. Hit on eagle’s chest.

Stack’s Bowers, August 7, 2012, Lot 11511 – $39,950. Die crack at date. Ear and hair above ear discolored. Hit on eagle’s chest. PCGS MS-65 CAC #06568642: “Larry H. Miller Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 6301 – $38,400. Champagne hue. Rim hit on chin. Hit on eyebrow. Strike through on eagle’s left leg?

“Larry H. Miller Collection”, Stack’s Bowers, November 12, 2020, Lot 6301 – $38,400. Champagne hue. Rim hit on chin. Hit on eyebrow. Strike through on eagle’s left leg? PCGS MS-65 #13537358: “The Snake River Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3338 – $63,250. Thin scratch on cheek,

“The Snake River Collection”, Heritage Auctions, August 11, 2010, Lot 3338 – $63,250. Thin scratch on cheek, PCGS MS-65 #50106519: “The Jack Lee Collection, III”, Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2287 – $51,750. Brilliant. Scuff on cheek. long hit on cap ball.

“The Jack Lee Collection, III”, Heritage Auctions, November 3, 2005, Lot 2287 – $51,750. Brilliant. Scuff on cheek. long hit on cap ball. PCGS MS-64+DMPL CAC #46252560: Heritage Auctions, January 10, 2023, Lot 3777 – $120,000. Top pop, pop one at PCGS in DMPL. Black and white with deep cameo frost.

* * *

Coin Specifications

Country: United States of America Year Of Issue: 1879 Denomination: One Dollar (USD) Mint Mark: CC (Carson City) Mintage: 756,000 Alloy: 90% Silver, 10% Copper Weight: 26.73 grams Diameter: 38.10 mm Edge Reeded OBV Designer: George T. Morgan REV Designer: George T. Morgan Quality: Business Strike

* * *