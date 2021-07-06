By Royal Australian Mint ……

The 2021 $1 1oz Silver Investment Coin – Cheetah is the second instalment in the Australia Zoo Investment Coin series, following last year’s release of the Sumatran tiger coins. Native to Africa, cheetahs are also residents at Queensland’s Australia Zoo and are the fastest land animal on the planet.

Known for their speed, agility, and beauty, cheetahs can reach up to 112 kilometers an hour within three seconds. Unlike fellow big cats such as the lion, cheetahs hunt during the day and have black tear marks under their eyes, thought to have an anti-glare effect.

These remarkable creatures are listed as vulnerable by the International Union of Conservation and sadly, there are only 7,000 remaining in the wild due to poaching, habitat destruction, and predation.

Australia Zoo supports cheetahs’ conservation in South Africa by donating Anatolian shepherd dogs to local farmers that protect their livestock from being preyed upon by cheetahs, reducing the need for farmers to shoot the big cats on sight.

The coin’s striking design is based on photographs taken by Steve Irwin’s son Robert at Australia Zoo. The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II designed by Jody Clark.

Designer(s)

Adam W. Ball is a coin designer at the Royal Australian Mint. He designed the reverse of the 2021 $1 1oz Silver Investment Coin – Cheetah coin.

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications