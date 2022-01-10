By Doug Davis – Founder & President, Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) ……

Million Dollar Coin Burglary at Sunnyvale, California Dealer

The Sunnyvale, CA Police Department is investigating the burglary of Mac’s Coins and Collectables resulting in the loss of over one million dollars in bullion and

miscellaneous graded dollars and silver coins. The suspects entered through an

adjoining business and breached the safe.

Partial listing of stolen material:

100+ Credit Suisse one ounce

25- Pamp Suisse one ounce

36- 100gm Pamp Suisse

80- 2021 American Gold Eagles (one ounce)

100- 2021 American Gold Eagles (1/10th ounce)

200 one ounce Maple Leaf gold bullion coins

20 1/4th Maple Leaf gold bullion coins

80 1/10th Maple Leaf gold bullion coins

Large amount of fractional gold

1.4 kilo gold grain

Large number of common date $20, $10 and $5 gold pieces

4 American Eagle proof sets PCGS MS70

Law Enforcement Seeks Public Assistance Regarding Coin Theft in Hopewell, New Jersey.

The Hopewell Township police department is requesting assistance in a theft that

occurred inside an antique mall. The coins were removed from a show case. Any

dealer being offered coins similar to the ones pictured below should contact Det.

Liotta at 609-737-3100. The dealer’s initials LSM are on the 2X2’s.

Certified American Gold Coins Among Those Stolen in British Columbia

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Richmond, British Columbia have an on-

going investigation involving the coins listed below.

C1855 Prussia Baptism Medal NGC MS64 3479125-004

1904 $20 NGC MS64 PL 3694201-001

1943 50 peso Mex PCGS MS64 526257.64/13944985

1879A Monaco 20F NGC MS64 1877995-005

1855 $3 NGC XF45 3215381-015

1975 Swaziland G50E NGC PF66 Ultra Proof Cameo 2780500-004

1916 Gold China $1 NGC AU53 3411590-002

1698 England 1/2P MS65 BN 3479134-011

* * *

Please contact the Numismatic Crime Information Center’s Doug Davis if you have questions or information about any of the cases above. You can reach him at (817) 723-7231, or email him at [email protected].