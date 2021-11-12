This spectacular gold coin celebrates the Year of the Tiger, the third animal in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese lunar calendar.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974 and every 12th preceding year are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

Struck by The Perth Mint from 99.99% pure gold in proof quality, the coin is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 188 of the 2022 Year of the Tiger 1oz Gold Proof High Relief Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a tiger standing on a peak with its head turned towards its tail. The fearless animal’s open jaw features razor-sharp canine teeth. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

The coin’s high relief reverse and obverse are minted on concave surfaces to ensure the optimum flow of metal is achieved by the strike of the die.

Year of the Tiger Proof Coin Presentation

Each coin is presented in a prestigious red display case with a magnetic lid. Adorned with gold lettering and a geometric design, the case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the tiger became the third animal in the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications