Depicting one of Australia’s most beloved animals, Australian Koala silver coins pay tribute to our rich wildlife. Struck from 99.99% pure silver, the 2022 koala is available in 1 kilo and 1oz sizes.

Only 300,000 1oz coins will be released. No mintage limit applies to the 1 kilo coin, but production will close at the end of 2022 and The Perth Mint will declare the coin’s official mintage.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 5oz of 99.99% pure silver in Proof quality and is issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Perth Mint Australian Koala Coin Design

Each coin’s reverse portrays a koala asleep on the bough of a tree amid clusters of aromatic eucalyptus leaves. Both coin designs incorporate the inscription ‘KOALA’, The Perth Mint’s traditional ‘P’ mintmark, the 2022 year-date, and the weight and purity.

The obverse of each coin bears the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the monetary denomination.

Each coin’s reverse includes a security feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter within the coin’s design. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass.

Presentation

Each bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Ing Ing Jong is a coin designer at the Perth Mint. Her work can be seen on many of the Lunar Series coins.

Coin Specifications