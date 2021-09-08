Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australian Lunar Series III 2022 Year of the Tiger Gold Proof Coins

The third year of The Perth Mint’s highly anticipated Australian Lunar Series III is marked by the release of stunning 1oz, 1/4oz, and 1/10oz gold Proof quality coins portraying the next animal in the zodiac, the tiger.

Those born under the sign of the Chinese lunar tiger in 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974 and every 12th preceding year are said to be natural leaders blessed with courage, charm, and confidence.

Meticulously struck from 99.99% pure gold in proof quality, no more than 1,000 1oz coins, 3,500 1/4oz coins, and 2,500 1/10oz coins will be released in this packaging.

The coins are issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

Design

The coin’s reverse portrays a tiger standing on a peak with its head turned towards its tail. The fearless animal’s open jaw features razor-sharp canine teeth. Included in the design is the Chinese character for ‘tiger’, the inscription ‘TIGER 2022’, and The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the weight and fineness, and the monetary denomination.

Year of the Tiger Proof Coin Presentation

Each coin is presented in a prestigious red display case with a magnetic lid. Adorned with gold lettering and a geometric design, the case is packaged in a beautifully illustrated shipper portraying the story of how the tiger became the third animal in the zodiac and is accompanied by a numbered Certificate of Authenticity.

The shippers of future animals in the Lunar Series III will, when arrayed together, form a diorama depicting the ancient myth of The Great Race, which tells how the zodiac came into being.

Designer(s)

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications