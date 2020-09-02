As an issuer of world-renowned investment products,has unveiled the 2021 designs ofofficial bullion coin program.

The annual range of precious metal coins portrays detailed artistry of the kangaroo in pure gold, silver, and platinum, alongside the koala and kookaburra in fine silver, complemented by the ox in the trio of metals in celebration to the forthcoming lunar calendar year.

Global demand for precious metals has reached new heights in 2020 with The Perth Mint working to capacity to fulfill customer orders said General Manager Minted Products Neil Vance.

“Since March, our coin manufacturing facility has been operating multiple shifts up to six days a week, striking a record 100,000 coins a day some days to meet the needs of the markets,” Mr. Vance said.

“We are in unprecedented times. This year more than ever before, investors are looking to trusted and enduring assets such as precious metals to protect and grow their wealth in the face of challenging economic and financial times.

“Whether you’re starting your wealth creation journey or adding to your existing portfolio, having exposure to precious metals helps to diversify risk, bringing balance to your investments.”

Delivering on quantity is important, yet the Australian Bullion Coin Program offers several distinguishing features to set it apart from competitor offerings.

Behind the scenes, talented artists who collectively possess more than 30 years’ experience in coin design together with a team of specialist engravers, polishers, and production staff bring to life the fresh, original creative in consistently high quality, maintaining the appeal of the program among investors and collectors across the world.

Coupled with the extensive choice of coins weighing from 1/20 ounce to 10 kilograms and select mintage limits, the range continues to be highly sought after.

As a testimony to the program’s popularity, The Perth Mint has announced the sell-out of the 1oz gold and silver Lunar coins for 13 consecutive years to 2020, with the 1oz silver Kookaburra and giant 10kg silver Lunar release also known to meet their mintages regularly.

Issued as official legal tender of Australia, the obverse of each release features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II designed by Jody Clark.

Anticipating high demand for each series which comprises the bullion coin program, the Mint will stagger the release of the 2021 designs over the coming months.

The Australian Lunar gold, silver, and platinum series will be available mid-September, with the Australian Kookaburra silver series scheduled for release in October. The trio of Australian Kangaroo coins will then follow in November, with the Australian Koala coins scheduled to be in the market in January.

Investors may purchase The Perth Mint’s range of 2021 investment coins at the Bullion Trading Desk in-store at The Perth Mint located at 310 Hay Street in East Perth, by telephoning 1300 201 112 (Australia) or +61 8 9421 7218 (International), or online at perthmintbullion.com. Purchasers may also check the availability of these latest releases at leading bullion coin dealers.