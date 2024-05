By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..



(n.)

Slang.

A C-note is one of a handful of colloquial terms for the one-hundred-dollar bill, “C” being the Roman numeral for “100” (from the Latin centum, meaning “one hundred”). Starting after the Civil War, United States Notes of the $100 denomination featured a capital “C” on the front. Federal Reserve Notes, introduced in 1914, did away with the letter.

It is perhaps more old-fashioned than other slang terms, like “Benjamin“.

