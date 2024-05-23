PCGS Announces Pre-1933 Gold Coin Encapsulation Special

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is running a surprise discount on the encapsulation of some of the most popular pre-1933 United States gold coins. Vintage $2.50 and $5 U.S. gold coins can be graded for just $28 per coin and $10 and $20 U.S. gold coins can be encapsulated for only $23 per coin. In response to the rising price of gold, the maximum declared value for each submitted coin has been increased to $5,000 for this limited-time offer.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity for coin collectors and coin dealers to encapsulate their classic U.S. gold coins,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “We’re running this special at a time when we see the bullion market reaching record-pricing territory and collectors and dealers are trying to maximize their budgets. This special allows more people to more affordably protect their gold coins with the most trusted third-party holders around. No matter where the market goes in the coming days, getting your classic gold coins encapsulated by PCGS maximizes their liquidity, security, and value.”

The Pre-’33 Gold Surprise Special applies to submissions of five coins or more and provides discounts on Liberty Head $2.50 Quarter Eagle, Half Eagle $5, Eagle $10, and Double Eagle $20 coins; Indian Head $2.50, $5, and $10 coins; and Saint-Gaudens $20 coins. There is also no limit on how many qualifying coins can be submitted under this special for orders postmarked between May 15 and June 30, 2024.

For more information about the Pre-’33 Gold Surprise Special, please visit PCGS.com/ccspecial. For any other questions, please contact PCGS Customer Service Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST at 1-800-447-8848.

