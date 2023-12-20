CAC Grading Announces Grading Credit for All PNG Members

President and CAC Grading (CACG) Co-founder Ron Drzewucki has announced that the company is granting a grading credit good for five (5) Express submission items to every member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) members for grading services provided by the Virginia Beach-based firm. As a firm believer in the mission and values of the PNG–Knowledge, Integrity, and Responsibility–CAC offers this bonus to all coin dealers who support the organization’s work by becoming members or sustaining their memberships over the decades.

In order to utilize their CAC grading credit, members of the PNG must either put their member number on their submission form or include their number in the notes field on a online portal submission at caccoin.com. All credits expire if not used by March 31, 2024.

“PNG and CAC share similar views on the industry and the integrity required to work in it,” said Drzewucki, PNG member #532. “And we are glad to offer this benefit to the dealers who uphold these ideals.”

For more information, please contact CAC Grading, LLC care of Brian Kint at [email protected] or (757) 800-1750.

About CAC Grading

In 2007, Numismatist John Albanese and several other coin experts founded Certified Acceptance Corporation, or CAC. The new third-party grading service certified coins that had already been graded by other major grading companies (that Albanese had a hand in founding). If the coins were deemed strong for or stronger than the grade they had received, then CAC would approve them with either a green or a gold holographic sticker, respectively. It should be noted that coins with green and gold stickers tend to earn premiums when offered on the market.

CAC Grading LLC was founded in 2022 to certify coins directly. The company depends on the knowledge and experience of over 100 important figures in the coin industry.

