Ron Drzewucki Named President of CAC

CAC Grading, LLC, which recently launched its full operations for rare coin authentication, grading, and certification, has named long-time professional numismatist Ron Drzewucki as its new President. Ron Drzewucki succeeds John Albanese at CAC, who remains Chief Executive Officer after serving as both President and CEO since the company’s founding in 2022.

“Ron was among the CACG co-founders and has served as our Senior Finalizer. He has been involved in the authentication and grading of more than 100,000 coins since we began accepting submissions in June, first during a soft launch and then with full operations starting in October,” explained Albanese. “Ron is well-known and respected in the profession as a world-class grader.”

A life member of both the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and the American Numismatic Society (ANS)–as well as a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG)–Drzewucki has been a full-time professional numismatist for 40 years. In addition to extensive business experience as a dealer, he worked for seven years at Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), where he was described as “having a superb eye for coins” and “has the experience and discriminating eye to make the important distinctions between grades.”

“I’m looking forward to 2024 and excited to be a part of the leadership team and guide the day-to-day operations at CAC Grading,” said Drzewucki. “I will continue implementing John Albanese’s mission of grading with the utmost transparency for vintage and modern coins while working with new collectors to help usher in the next generation of coin enthusiasts.”

CAC Grading Co-Founder and Finalizer John Butler stated:

“I’ve known Ron since he was 14 years old and working in his father’s coin store in St. Charles, Missouri, and since that time I have watched him travel through his numismatic journey. I see Ron being named the President of CAC Grading as the culmination of many years of his staying focused on his goals and working very hard to get himself to this elite level in the numismatic community. I’m proud to see him accomplish this achievement and am excited to see where his numismatic journey will lead CAC Grading in the future.”

Many collectors and dealers have embraced CAC Grading since its launch.

“We are continuing to build momentum and, with Albanese and Drzewucki leading the charge, look forward to a strong 2024,” stated Brian Kint, CAC Grading Chief Financial Officer.

In 2007, Albanese and two dozen veteran numismatists founded Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) to provide buyers and sellers verification that their coins certified by third-party grading services met stringent standards. Coins that met their standards received a coveted green CAC sticker on the encapsulation holders.

In 2022, Albanese organized over 150 leading members of the numismatic community, including Drzewucki, to expand their mission for accuracy and consistency by creating a new third-party grading and encapsulation service, CAC Grading.

For additional information about CAC Grading, visit www.CACgrading.com, email [email protected], or call 888-537-3798.

