CCAC Seeks Applications for Medallic Arts Specialist

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) is one of the governmental bodies that advises the Secretary of the Treasury on the design of the nation’s coinage and medals. It is made up of 11 members, each fulfilling a more or less different role. Now, the United States Mint is soliciting applications on behalf of the CCAC for the member with training and or experience in sculpture and the medallic arts. Once the Mint has reviewed all the applications it receives, it will forward its recommendations to the Treasury Secretary for the final decision.

Each member is appointed for a term of four years, and must be able to attend each CCAC meeting during that time. No government employee or officer may be appointed to the Committee while they are employeed in such a facility. It is required that an applicant be a citizen of the United States to serve. CCAC members are categorized as Special Government Employees and are subject to conflict of interest laws and ethics regulations.

Those seeking to apply for appointment as the CCAC medallic arts specialist must send a resume or curriculum vitae that presents their specific training or experience, along with a cover letter describing their motivation for applying, by email to [email protected], Attn: Jennifer Warren.

The submission deadline for emailing your application is no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

* * *