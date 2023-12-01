U.S. Mint 2023 Uncirculated Coin Set on Sale December 5

What Not Online Auctions

2023 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set. Image: U.S. Mint / CoinWeek.

Collectors will be able to purchase the 2023 Uncirculated Coin Set directly from the United States Mint starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, December 5. The set consists of 20 coins: 10 from the Philadelphia Mint and 10 from Denver.

Along with a certificate of authenticity, the Uncirculated Coin Set contains:

  • Five 2023 American Women Quarters featuring Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanakaʻole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar, and Maria Tallchief
  • One Native American dollar coin again featuring Maria Tallchief. Additionally, four other American Indian ballerinas achieved international recognition in the 20th century, including Marjorie Tallchief, Maria’s younger sister. The others were Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, and Moscelyne Larkin. Together with Maria Tallchief, they were called the “Five Moons”–this is represented on the coin with a lunar motif, while the four ballerinas in the background are symbolic of both Tallchief’s American Indian ballerina contemporaries and their legacy. Inscriptions include “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MARIA TALLCHIEF,” “$1,” and “AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET.”
  • One Kennedy half dollar
  • One Roosevelt dime
  • One Jefferson nickel
  • One Lincoln Shield cent

The initial retail price of the 2023 Uncirculated Coin Set is $29 USD. There is a production limit of 185,000 units.

The United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is cancelled. Click here for more information.

This set is also sold through the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program and is available to Authorized Bulk (AB) members. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix to the product code, and may carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

Since Congress created the United States Mint on April 2, 1792, the primary mission of the Mint is to produce an adequate volume of circulating coinage for the nation. As a self-funded agency, the United States Mint turns revenues beyond its operating expenses over to the General Fund of the Treasury. Other responsibilities include: Maintaining physical custody and protection of the Nation's $100 billion of U.S. gold and silver assets; Manufacturing and selling platinum, gold, and silver bullion coins; and Overseeing production facilities in Denver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and West Point, as well as the U.S. Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
