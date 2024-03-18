Legend Numismatics

HomePeopleCharles Gordon Atherton - A Politician Who Proposed Coins

Charles Gordon Atherton – A Politician Who Proposed Coins

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Charles G. Atherton. Image: 19th-century daguerreotype colorized by CoinWeek.
Charles G. Atherton. Image: 19th-century daguerreotype colorized by CoinWeek.

July 4, 1804 – November 15, 1853. Democratic politician. Attorney. Graduated from Harvard in 1822 and admitted to the bar in 1825. Served as Congressman for New Hampshire from March 4, 1837 to March 3, 1843. United States Senator from New Hampshire, serving from March 4, 1843 to March 3, 1849, and March 4, 1843 until his death on November, 1853.

* * *

Charles Gordon Atherton came from a long-line of New England politicians, his family being one of the oldest English families to settle in the region in the 1630s. Atherton’s father, Charles Humphrey Atherton, served in Congress from 1815-1817. His grandfather, Joshua Atherton, was a prominent lawyer who served as Attorney General of New Hampshire and was an early abolitionist. Charles Atherton’s politics were markedly different. He was a supporter of “States Rights” and actively worked to bring disfunction to the Congress on the issue of slavery, imposing a gag rule on any discussions of the topic. Atherton’s efforts and the efforts of the Southern democrats to debate the issue in bad faith ultimately led to the outbreak of the Civil War.

Charles G. Atherton's signature.
Charles G. Atherton’s signature.

Of interest to numismatists, on February 1, 1849, Atherton introduced legislation calling for the coining of $1 and $20 gold coins.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Deaccession – A Fact of Life for Museums and Coins
Next article
William Jennings Bryan’s Cross of Gold Speech

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Bullion Sharks Silver

Bullion Sharks Gold

Doug Winter Numismatics Branch Mint Gold

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.