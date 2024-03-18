CAC Coin Grading

HomeNumismatic TermsDeaccession - A Fact of Life for Museums and Coins

Deaccession – A Fact of Life for Museums and Coins

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
Deaccession. Image: Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.
Deaccession. Image: Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.

(v.)

To deaccession an item is to sell or dispose of part of parts of a collection, typically used in the context of institutional collections, such as those belonging to museums.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) and the American Numismatic Society (ANS) have both recently engaged in programs to deaccession duplicate and lower-value coins and other numismatic objects from their collections.

CoinWeek’s ancient coin expert Mike Markowitz wrote about why ancient coins are a headache for museums and other institutions, and why deaccession is often a welcome reprieve for these institutions.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
1855 Braided Hair Half Cent : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
Charles Gordon Atherton – A Politician Who Proposed Coins

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stacks Bowers Auction

J Durham Coin Auctions

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.