Legend Numismatics

HomeNumismatic TermsChiton - Ancient Fashion Adorns Most Beautiful U.S. Coin

Chiton – Ancient Fashion Adorns Most Beautiful U.S. Coin

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
2009 Ultra High Relief Saint-Gaudens double eagle shows Liberty wearing a Chiton. Image: Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.
2009 Ultra High Relief Saint-Gaudens double eagle shows Liberty wearing a Chiton. Image: Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.

By Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker for CoinWeek Notes …..
(n.)

Pronounced “KAI-tun,” usually replacing the “t” with a glottal stop.

As seen on various U.S. and world coins, a chiton is an ancient Greek form of clothing–much like the later Roman tunic–worn by both men and women. Women usually wore a version of the garment that went all the way down to the ankles. A belt called a zoster was often worn to prevent the full length of the fabric from tripping the wearer. Lady Liberty, on the obverse of the Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagle, is wearing a Doric chiton, a more archaic form of the garment (fastened at the shoulders) than the later Ionic style.

* * *

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
1802 Draped Bust Half Dime : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
Mercury Dime, 1916-1945 | CoinWeek

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PCGS Set Registry

L and C COIN Specials

Professional Coin Grading Service

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.