Choice Half Eagles Among Rare Coins in DLRC Auction

The Sunday, May 19 online auction from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live and features over 550 lots – including more than 200 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced items. Among the certified coin highlights in the upcoming DLRC sale is a 1794 Flowing Hair Half Dollar PCGS/CAC VG10 (OGH); a near-finest 1874 Seated Liberty Half Dollar NGC PR66CAM (Arrows); a key CC-Mint 1879-CC Morgan Dollar PCGS MS63; a Premium Gem 1934 Peace Dollar NGC MS67; a Civil War survivor 1861 Liberty Head Half Eagle PCGS/CAC MS63 ex: Fairmont; and a rare Choice 1910-S Indian Head Half Eagle PCGS MS63 ex: Fairmont.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, May 19.

The Colorado Classic Commem Collection is a group of fresh commemorative coins also closing on May 19. While not a complete date/mint set, it has at least one of every commemorative issue. Many feature old holders and CAC stickers.

Red Carpet Rarities Auction 15

Open for four weeks, DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities Auction #15 of 91 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection will close on Thursday, May 30. Highlights include a condition census top-five 1873 Liberty Seated Quarter PCGS MS61 (Closed 3); an original 1877 Trade Dollar PCGS/CAC PR67CAM; a high-end 1881 Trade Dollar PCGS/CAC PR67CAM; a scarce 1879-O Liberty Head Eagle PCGS/CAC AU58; a low-mintage 1883-O Liberty Head Eagle PCGS AU53; and a 1915-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle PCGS/CAC MS66.

Ready to Sell Your Collection?

Like the Choice half eagles and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins–offered in the DLRC auctions above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

