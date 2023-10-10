Civic Coins and Colonies in the Roman Provinces: Long Table 152 With Robyn Le Blanc

In this Long Table from the American Numismatic Society (ANS), Assistant Professor Robyn Le Blanc from the Department of Classical Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro explores how Roman colonies from the first century BCE to the third century CE celebrated their colonial status on bronze coins produced at local mints. Looking at imagery with close connections to the imperial capital–in particular, depictions of the Roman civic foundation ritual and a statue of the satyr Marsyas (the companion of Bacchus) from the Roman Forum–Le Blanc considers how civic coins visually negotiated a colonial identity. What message did these designs express about what it meant to be a colony? How was this imagery adopted and adapted for local audiences? Did rituals and images of the legendary founders of Rome replace earlier civic traditions?

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

* * *