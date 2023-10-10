Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeAncient CoinsCivic Coins and Colonies in the Roman Provinces: Long Table 152 With...

Civic Coins and Colonies in the Roman Provinces: Long Table 152 With Robyn Le Blanc

By American Numismatic Society

 

In this Long Table from the American Numismatic Society (ANS), Assistant Professor Robyn Le Blanc from the Department of Classical Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro explores how Roman colonies from the first century BCE to the third century CE celebrated their colonial status on bronze coins produced at local mints. Looking at imagery with close connections to the imperial capital–in particular, depictions of the Roman civic foundation ritual and a statue of the satyr Marsyas (the companion of Bacchus) from the Roman Forum–Le Blanc considers how civic coins visually negotiated a colonial identity. What message did these designs express about what it meant to be a colony? How was this imagery adopted and adapted for local audiences? Did rituals and images of the legendary founders of Rome replace earlier civic traditions?

Every Friday at 1:00 pm ET, the Long Table series brings together members from around the country. Lead by ANS staff, outside numismatic curators, authors, enthusiasts, historians, and many more, each talk offers the opportunity to take an hour away from your busy day to discuss all things numismatic, exchange views and ideas, and speak directly with fellow members and with the ANS.

Watch Previous Long Tables on the ANS YouTube Channel Here

* * *

 

Previous article
BEP Resumes Sales of Paper Money Collectibles to Public
Next article
Edge Collars – Coining’s Third Dimension

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins

Price Charting Coins

L & C Coins Morgan and Peace Dollars

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.