BEP Resumes Sales of Paper Money Collectibles to Public

By CoinWeek News Staff ….



As of October 1, 2023, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) is once again offering numismatic products for sale to the general public. According to an announcement on the BEP website, the reintroduction of these products will occur in phases, with stocks of Uncut Currency Sheets being replenished first. After it stopped sales in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau made an official decision not to restock its product lines in December 2021.

The BEP sells its numismatic collectibles through the United States Mint’s website here.

Currently available are 16-note uncut sheets of the Series 2009 $10 Federal Reserve Note, featuring the signatures of Obama Administration Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and then-Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios, and the Series 2009 $50 Federal Reserve Note, featuring the same signatures. The uncut sheets of $10 bills retail for $249.00 USD each, and the sheets of $50 bills sell for $950.00 each. Both products were produced at the BEP’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

At the time of this writing, the Bureau has not made its usual Lucky Money and commemorative products available for purchase.

Established in 1862, the BEP is responsible for the production of all United States Federal Reserve Notes. It also produces a variety of other items of numismatic or collectible interest, such as Military Payment Certificates, savings bonds, and postage stamps.

