ANA Board Approves $6.5 Million Budget for FY 2022-23

During an October 20 teleconference, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) Board of Governors passed a $6.5 million budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which begins November 1.

According to ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick, more than $2.6 million of the 2023 budget directly supports the ANA’s educational offerings, including the Edward C. Rochette Money Museum, the Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library, The Numismatist magazine, the Summer Seminar, the ANA eLearning Academy, and other programs.

“This budget also includes several new initiatives that focus on our educational mission,” said Kiick. “The entire museum collection is currently being cataloged, and we will soon be retrofitting the museum’s former Harry W. Bass, Jr. Gallery and introducing a brand new exhibit. We also will be launching a new eLearning management system, and will be hiring a learning management system manager and a new education director.”

“Thanks to our donors and sponsors, 2022 was the best year ever for charitable contributions to our Association,” said ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross. “These generous collectors and the companies they represent help make our educational pursuits possible. We are dedicated to education and encouraging people to study and collect, and this budget is an expression of our continued commitment to get more value for every dollar towards our mission.”

According to ANA CFO Brent Howe, revenues in 2022-23 include recognition of $3 million in unrealized gains on investments.

“The gain on ANA investments will be realized throughout the fiscal year,” he noted. “The recognized revenue will be used to help offset the expenses of fulfilling the mission of the ANA.”

ANA Treasurer Larry Baber noted that the ANA is in an enviable position because of its reserves and investments.

“The American Numismatic Association is among the soundest nonprofits in the nation,” according to Baber. “I’m of the belief that 95 percent of U.S. nonprofits would like to have our financial stability.”

A copy of the approved budget is available online at www.money.org/financial-reports.

