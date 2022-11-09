ANA Establishes David Lisot Young Numismatist Scholarship

In memory of David Lisot, who passed away unexpectedly on October 15, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) is establishing the David Lisot Memorial Young Numismatist Scholarship to continue David’s legacy of fascination with numismatics and numismatists themselves. The ANA set a goal of raising $25,000 for the scholarship, of which $5,000 has already been pledged.

After serving as a coin dealer in California, Colorado, and Texas, Lisot began work in videography in 1986. He founded CoinTelevision, a website with a mission to provide the largest selection of coin collector videos for those involved in the hobby. The video collection features more than 1,600 lectures and interviews on the topic of collecting, with some of the most reputable numismatists in the field.

“We are shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of numismatic media stalwart David Lisot,” said ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “He was a familiar presence on the bourse during conventions and a kind friend to us all. It seems only appropriate to keep his legacy alive by establishing a YN scholarship in his name for Summer Seminar.”

Lisot held memberships in at least 10 numismatic organizations, including the ANA, Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS), Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG), and the National Silver Dollar Roundtable (NSDR), where he held a seat on the board at the time of his death.

Donations to the David Lisot Memorial YN Scholarship fund are being accepted. To contribute, visit money.org/lisot-scholarship.

