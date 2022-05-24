ANS Honors Dr. Sophia D. Kremydi With Prestigious Huntington Award

The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is pleased to announce that the 2021 Archer Milton Huntington Medal Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in numismatic scholarship, will be awarded to Dr. Sophia D. Kremydi at a ceremony in Athens, Greece on June 15, 2022. ANS President Dr. Ute Wartenberg will present the Huntington Medal on behalf of the Society’s Board of Trustees.

A respected authority on ancient Greek and Roman numismatics, Dr. Kremydi is renowned for her research on the ancient economies and material culture of Northern Greece. Her work focuses primarily on ancient Macedonia, as well as on the relationship between coinage and identity in Greek cities under later Roman rule. She earned her Ph.D. in Ancient History and Archaeology at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki with a dissertation on the coinage of the Roman colony of Dion.

For more than two decades, she has held research posts at the Institute of Historical Research at the National Hellenic Research Foundation in Greece, where she currently serves as Research Director, program coordinator for the Sources, History, and Culture of Northern Greece Project, and head of the Department of Greek and Roman Antiquity. Along with several books and monographs, Dr. Kremydi has published over 50 articles in collected volumes and research journals around the world.

“We look forward to congratulating Sophia Kremydi for this well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Wartenberg. “Dr. Kremydi’s achievements are widely recognized by the numismatic community, not only for her excellent research but also for her leadership and organization of collaborative endeavors to advance numismatic knowledge.”

Following the presentation of the award, Dr. Kremydi will deliver the Silvia Mani Hurter Memorial Lecture on late-Hellenistic coinage. Dr. Kremydi is the third Greek scholar to receive the Huntington Award after Ioannis Svoronos (1921) and the late Ioannis Touratsoglou (2012). A complete list of past Huntington Award recipients can be found at numismatics.org/huntingtonwinners.

