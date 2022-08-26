Central States Numismatic Society Expands Magazine, Enlarges Convention

To provide even more service to collectors and dealers, the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) has enlarged the format of its quarterly publication, The Centinel, to a full-sized, glossy magazine, and will again expand its annual CSNS Convention (“Central States”) and provide additional security measures beginning with the April 2023 show.

Founded in 1939, the Midwest-based organization is open to prospective members throughout the United States as well as other countries. CSNS recently adopted an updated new logo and a new slogan, “Building Collector Community.”

The magazine’s new editor, Barbara Gregory, former editor of the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) official publication, The Numismatist, worked over the last six months to reimagine the CSNS flagship publication. The Centinel has modernized its format with full-color illustrations and added to its informative editorial content starting with the just-issued Summer 2022 edition.

The previous format of the magazine was 5½ by 8½ inches. The new size is 8⅜ by 10⅞ inches.

“We hope to offer three feature articles per issue, selected from solicited and unsolicited manuscripts by writers within the CSNS sphere,” Gregory explained.

Midwestern topics will be encouraged but not required. Each issue also will feature regular columnists, who will address a variety of basic numismatic subjects, among them U.S. coins, ancients, world numismatics, and tokens and medals.

“This will provide readers a broad selection of topics on a continuing basis,” said Gregory.

An annual highlight of the national coin show circuit is the Central States Numismatic Society Anniversary Convention, held in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. During the 2020 and 2021 Covid-related cancelations of the annual conventions, the CSNS Board of Directors and new Convention Manager Larry Shepherd developed plans to revitalize the convention and the organization.

“Security and safety are major concerns by dealers and collectors, and we have been closely working with the professional team at Positive Protection, Inc. to provide even more security for CSNS convention attendees,” said Shepherd.

The April 2022 convention was expanded to accommodate 272 dealers at 489 tables in 340 booths. Shepherd is working to add additional bourse space for more dealers at the 2023 show that will be open to the public from Thursday to Saturday, April 27 to 29. There will be a PNG Day event sponsored by the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) on Wednesday, April 26.

The 84th CSNS Anniversary Convention will be at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel. Additional information about the convention, including hotel reservations and a schedule of events, will be posted at www.CSNS.org/convention. Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is the Grand Sponsor of the convention.

CSNS members receive free convention admission and an annual subscription to The Centinel. Regular membership is $30 per year. To join, contact Membership Coordinator Jack D. Huggins, P.O. Box 24267, Belleville, IL 62223, or email [email protected].

