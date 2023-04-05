Every coin, every piece of paper money in your pocket, wallet, or purse has a story to tell about history, and the stories will be celebrated during the 100th annual National Coin Week, April 16-22, 2023.

“Designs on U.S. coins and paper money commemorate notable people, events, accomplishments, and shared principles. This year’s theme, “Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America,” focuses on how our money tells the story of our country and helps form our national identity,” explained Kim Kiick, Executive Director of the American Numismatic Association (ANA). Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the nonprofit association has sponsored National Coin Week each year since 1924.

Learn how to find collectible coins in spare change by downloading a free copy of the American Numismatic Association’s Treasures in Your Pocket at info.money.org/treasures-in-your-pocket.

“Money is history you can hold in your hands. Each coin and banknote ever produced has a story to tell, from the first ancient coins struck 2,600 years ago to coins and currency made today around the world,” said Dr. Ralph Ross, association president. “There is no coin shortage or cashless society during National Coin Week.”

Over the centuries, the designs, denominations and metallic content of coins can reveal a great deal about civilizations, past and present, such as famous and not-so-famous political and historical figures, important events, and landmarks.

Observed every third week of April, National Coin Week was established 100 years ago to attract the general public to the enjoyable hobby of coin collecting. For additional information, visit NationalCoinWeek.org.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.