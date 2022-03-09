GreatCollections Official Auctioneer of American Numismatic Association

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has selected GreatCollections Coin Auctions of Irvine, California as the exclusive Official Auctioneer of the ANA. The new three-year contract is effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome GreatCollections as the official auction partner of the ANA,” stated Kim Kiick, executive director of the Association. “GreatCollections and its president, Ian Russell, are very supportive of the ANA and its efforts to attract positive attention and attendance at our two annual shows.” GreatCollections displayed the world’s most valuable rare coin, the legendary 1933 Double Eagle, at the ANA World’s Fair of Money last year.

“The Association has been exploring options to change the auction format at our shows,” Kiick explained. “GreatCollections has become a well-known and respected entity in the hobby with its weekly auctions offering thousands of certified coins and paper money. The benefits of this new relationship will be a plus for the Association, collectors, dealers, and our shows.”

“We are proud and honored to have this multi-year agreement with the ANA, during these exciting times in numismatics when interest in coins is at an all-time high. And we take this responsibility seriously,” explained Russell. “We founded our business for the collector, and despite our growth, we continue to offer over 1,000 certified coins valued at less than $100 each week in our auctions, alongside coins in all other budgets right up to $1 million-plus.”

“Our firm has experienced unprecedented growth over the past two years, including representing some of the biggest collectors in today’s market. In the past six months alone, we have sold three 1804 Silver Dollars, including the finest known example presented to the Sultan of Muscat that we acquired at last year’s ANA auction for $7.68 million. We have plans in place to greatly expand our presence at each ANA convention, with extensive auction lot viewing and direct marketing of our auctions to ANA members,” said Russell.

The ANA and GreatCollections are encouraging other auction houses to conduct approved auctions in conjunction with the World’s Fair of Money and National Money Show events.

The twice-annual shows are hosted by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association, which is dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its array of educational and outreach programs.

For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

