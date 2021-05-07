Safety protocols may limit the size of the show

Coin collectors can breathe a sigh of relief.

The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois – a suburb of Chicago – announced on May 4 that it will resume hosting trade shows and events beginning in July, which is great news for those hoping to attend the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money August 10-14.

The convention center, one of the largest such facilities in the U.S., plans to reopen with the health and safety of attendees top of mind, which likely means adhering to social distancing, wearing masks, and establishing disinfecting protocols. The convention center has not yet indicated whether limits will be placed on the number of people allowed in the event facility at one time.

To adhere to safety protocols, the ANA currently is limiting the number of dealer tables to 300 to allow for appropriate distancing between booths. Once the bourse has sold out, dealers will be placed on a waitlist. In the event that COVID conditions improve and protocols are relaxed, the ANA may increase the number of dealer tables to 500.

Produced by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association, the annual World’s Fair of Money is considered the biggest week of the year for collectors of coins, paper money, tokens, and medals. The event traditionally features expansive educational forums led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise; exhibits of rare treasures from private collectors and the ANA’s Money Museum; hundreds of dealers buying and selling numismatic items in all price ranges; and major auctions by Heritage Auctions (HA.com) and Stack’s Bowers Galleries (StacksBowers.com). A first-ever “Dealer Day” will be held immediately prior to the show on Aug. 9.

* * *

