By CK Shows ……



Ck Shows has signed the contracts for a Vegas Pop Up Coin Show to be held July 2-5 at the Palace Station. The Las Vegas casinos were permitted to open up on June 4 and have had plans in place for months to adhere to safety protocols and state COVID guidelines.

These are the guidelines the event is following.

This unusual Vegas event, perhaps the first of its kind, will have a very different face than past coin shows. Based on current Nevada social distancing rules, the room will be comprised of 15 dealers and will likely be allowed no more than 25 additional people in the room at a time, for a total of 50 people. To observe safety and state requirements, fifteen 24-foot vendor booths will occupy the same space that normally holds 80 vendor tables. Booths will be six feet apart in every direction and aisles will contain floor instructions as to distance and directional flow.

Visitors to the Las Vegas coin show will be led in and out in groups, to not exceed the recommended 50 people at one time in a room. Naturally, these procedures will present a dramatic departure from the look and feel of pre-COVID shows.

Each exhibitor’s selling space has been expanded to three eight-foot tables and offers a huge trading venue. This suggests dealers can and will bring anything they might think of to sell – anything that’s not “nailed down”, as it were. We believe the effect will be that buyers will have nearly as good a choice in this abbreviated show as they might have had in a bigger Las vegas coin show. Furthermore, because there is a limited number of collector customers allowed in the room at a single time, we believe this will give each attendee more undivided facetime with his or her favorite dealer.

Attendees that desire to sell coin and currency collections, precious metals and other numismatic materials, will find 15 dealers to choose from. This should allow for competitive bidding, as they might expect in a larger trading floor. Public hours have been extended to give full accessibility to all who wish to attend. Waiting lines will follow all social distancing guidelines of six feet apart per related group.

The Las vegas coin show schedule will open with the dealers-only set-up on Thursday, July 2 from 12:00 noon to 7:00pm. Visiting dealers must make advance reservations by contacting Dawn at 800-208-1810.

Public hours are Friday and Saturday 10am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to close. Public admission is $3 for all three days. Show this article for free entry.

Hotel reservations may be made online at book.passkey.com/e/50108946, or you may call the Palace Station at 800-634-3101 or 702-367-2411.

The regularly sized shows are scheduled for August 28-30 and November 20-22, 2020. All events are held at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara, Las Vegas, NV 89102.

Please follow on social media for up to date information on Instagram @vegascoinshow and Twitter @vegascoinshow. You may also visit www.ckshows.com, email info@ckshows.com or call Dawn at 888-330-5188 or 800-208-1810.

