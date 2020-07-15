New York International Numismatic Convention Announces 2021 Schedule

The 49th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York, located at 109 East 42nd Street between Lexington and Park Avenues from January 8 through January 17, 2021.

Kevin Foley, Bourse Chairman for the world and ancient specialty event, said of the convention’s auction offerings:

“We will once again have eight full days of auctions, with all of our eight companies from 2020 returning once again. Heritage will open their lot viewing at the Hyatt on Friday, January 8, and hold sessions Sunday and Monday, January 10 and 11. Classical Numismatic Group will open its viewing on Sunday, January 10 for sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 12 and 13. The New York Sale, a four company consortium consisting of M&M Numismatics, Ira and Larry Goldberg, Sovereign Rarities, and Dmitry Markov, will also open its lot viewing on Sunday, January 10 for sessions to be held Tuesday through Thursday, January 12-13-14.”

Foley continued:

“Stack’s-Bowers-Ponterio will hold auction sessions Friday and Saturday, January 15 and 16, with their lot viewing getting underway on Wednesday, January 13. Spink USA will start its lot viewing on Wednesday, January 13 for sessions to be held Friday, January 15 and Sunday, January 17. London’s Baldwin’s of St. James will hold the final NYINC auction session on Sunday, January 17. Their lot viewing will start on Thursday, January 14.”

Contact information to consign to any of the official NYINC auction firms can be found at www.nyinc.info.

The NYINC bourse itself will open for the 12 noon to 7 PM Early Bird Day on Thursday, January 14.

There is a $125 registration fee to participate in the Early Bird bourse sessions, which also accords bourse admission during the regular public admission periods. Public hours will be Friday, January 15, 10 AM – 7 PM; Saturday, January 16, 10 AM – 7 PM and Sunday, January 17, 10 AM – 5 PM. There is a $20 registration fee for Friday-Sunday bourse admission. A $5 discount certificate valid toward Friday-Sunday registration can be found on the NYINC website above.

Rooms at the Hyatt for the New York International Numismatic Convention begin at a specially discounted rate of $209 and can be booked online via a special reservations link that can also be found on the convention website.

Foley also remarked:

“At this point in time six months ahead of our dates we are within five booths of achieving a total sell-out of our bourse area. All our arrangements are in place and we are looking forward to yet another successful NYINC. Dealers interested in securing one of our few remaining booths should call me at (414) 807-0116.”