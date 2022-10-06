Mike Byers Mint Error News

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……

1976-D Bicentennial Ike Dollar

Struck on a 40% Silver Planchet from the San Francisco Mint

(Should be on a Clad Planchet)

PCGS MS 64

One of Only Two Known

This is an amazing and extremely rare Eisenhower Dollar off-metal. Mint State Bicentennial Eisenhower Dollars were struck on clad planchets at the Denver Mint in 1976. Somehow, a 40% Silver planchet was accidentally mixed with the clad planchets resulting in a Silver Bicentennial Ike Dollar. This is only one of two known Silver Bicentennial Ike Dollars, the other one was certified AU 58.

A few 40% silver planchets produced at the San Francisco Mint and intended to be used to strike Eisenhower Dollars in San Francisco, were accidentally shipped to the Denver Mint.

Although there are an estimated 45 known Denver Mint 40% Silver Ikes that are dated 1974-D and 1977-D, only two dated 1976-D have been discovered. There are reports of three known 1972-D Ikes struck on 40% Silver Planchets.

To illustrate and compare how rare this 1976-D Silver Bicentennial Ike Dollar is, Heritage recently sold a 1977-D Eisenhower Dollar struck on a 40% Silver Planchet for $26,400 USD.

* * *