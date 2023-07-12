CoinWeek IQ: Collecting Gold Coins: Tips for the Rest of Us

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Collecting gold coins is a pinnacle activity in our hobby, but many people shy away from it due to the perception of cost involved.

But is collecting gold coins really beyond the means of the average collector?

Noted gold coin expert dealer Doug Winter doesn’t think so.

In this CoinWeek IQ video, Doug and Charles discuss ways you can get into gold coins and which types offer the most value for your collecting dollar.

We look at all types of U.S. gold coins, from gold dollars to $20 double eagles and everything in between.

If you have a stack of Morgan dollars in your collection that you don’t want, odds are you can afford to buy at least one of the coins discussed in this video.

CoinWeek IQ Video: #045

* * *

