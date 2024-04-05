CoinWeek Podcast Episode #184: Franklin Half Dollars and 1950s-1970s Proofs

In this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Franklin half dollar expert Rick Tomaska stops by to discuss the record prices that Franklin half dollars are getting at auction and how conditionally rare mid-century United States coins have become the ascendant force driving today’s coin market.

Rick and Charles also discuss the characteristics of Franklin Proofs in Cameo and Deep Cameo, how Rick helped PCGS develop its standards for the Full Bell Line designation, how PCGS and NGC standards on Full Bell Line Franklins differ, and obverse characteristics that are usually present on coin’s that are Full Bell Line candidates.

We also discuss the legacy of Rick’s book Cameo and Brilliant Proof Coinage of the 1950 to 1970 Era and why he decided to republish it this year.

* * *