Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin Products Available April 8

Rolls and bags of the 2024 Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin go on sale directly from the United States Mint on Monday, April 8, at noon EDT. It is the second of the four American Innovation dollars for 2024, following the release of the Illinois coin on January 25. A household order limit of 10 per each product is in effect for the first 24 hours.

The reverse features a Saturn V rocket as it is lifting off, with a large and textured full moon in the background. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell is both the designer and sculptor of the coin. Inscriptions on the reverse include ALABAMA, SATURN V, and the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Uncirculated business strike product options from the Philadelphia and Denver mints are presented in the following table (information courtesy the United States Mint):

Collectors can set up REMIND ME alerts for any of the Alabama American Innovation $1 Coin product options available on the Mint’s product page. American Innovation dollars are also part of the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Taking advantage of this program offers Mint customers the ability to automatically receive future products in a series without the hassle of visiting the Mint’s website on launch day or worrying about whether a particular product will sell out before you can order it. Orders will continue until you cancel your subscription or the coin program ends. Please visit the Mint’s Product Subscription Program page for more information.

About the American Innovation $1 Coin Program

Starting in 2018 and ending in 2032(!), the American Innovation $1 Coin Program honors technical, scientific, cultural, and engineering innovation from each state and territory in the Union. Four coins are released each year, each with a different reverse design. The common obverse of all entries in the series, designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Justin Kunz and sculpted by Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, features the Statue of Liberty and a privy mark in the shape of a gear. Inscriptions include the national motto IN GOD WE TRUST and the denomination $1. Incuse edge lettering includes the date 2024, the mint mark, and the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM.

