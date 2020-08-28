<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CoinWeek Podcast #139: Kevin Lipton on 1804 Dollars & Modern Coins

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.

Today on the Coinweek Podcast, we talk to one of the rare coin industry’s most flamboyant and successful coin dealers, Kevin Lipton.

Lipton has handled virtually every great coin the market has to offer over the course of the past 50 years and is never short of an opinion or insight into what is actually going on at the highest levels of the rare coin industry.

We talk to Kevin about one of his all-time favorite coins, the Dexter 1804 dollar, and dig deep into the ways the hobby is changing now and why 20th-century coins–and a focus on them–might be just what the hobby needs to grow in the years to come.

It’s an interesting and engaging conversation about coins that you won’t want to miss.

* * *

The CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS.

This episode of the CoinWeek Podcast is brought to you by PCGS. PCGS is currently celebrating 50 Days of Summer Specials.

To learn how to take advantage of these exclusive offers and discounts on your next grading submission, visit www.pcgs.com.

* * *

CoinWeek is the #1 website online for news and information about numismatics.

For four years running, the CoinWeek Podcast has been recognized by the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) as the hobby’s Best Audio Program. CoinWeek has also won the NLG Award for the best Numismatic Website for six of the past seven years!

©2020 Collecting Media, LLC

Coinweek is the most advanced independent on-line media source for print and video Rare Coin and Currency news; with analysis and information contributed by leading experts across the numismatic spectrum.

More news and videos about coin collecting at CoinWeek.

