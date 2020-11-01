

CoinWeek Podcast #143: Innovation Past, Present, and Future: PCGS and NFC with Brett Charville

Mobile phone users. Stream this podcast for free by downloading the podomatic app or subscribe to the CoinWeek Podcast on iTunes.



PCGS President Brett Charville is our guest in this episode of the CoinWeek Podcast.

Brett Charville has become an innovative force in the rare coin industry since taking the position of president of PCGS. His tenure starting with a back-to-basics approach at the grading service, with the company redoubling its efforts to provide dealers and collectors with great customer support and timely turn arounds at all grading tiers.

The company invested money in its overseas operations, which continue to grow in Europe and Asia, and updated its website and Set Registry.

At the beginning of 2020, PCGS relaunched its in-house currency grading business under the brand PCGS Banknote and announced that it was bringing NFC (Near-Field Communication) technology to its Gold Shield holders to provide better security for buyers and sellers of coins.

Now, PCGS is bringing NFC technology to all of its holders, marking a major leap forward for the certified coin industry.

We talk to Brett about these developments, touch on the Legend Regency 41 Auction, and chat about the state of the coin market as seen through the volume of submissions at PCGS and prices realized in publicly-reported sales.

* * *

* * *

