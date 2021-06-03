$100 Million Exhibit of US Type Coins From Tyrant Collection to be Displayed at World's Fair of Money

Never-before-seen exhibit will showcase hundreds of superb condition coins, including the famous King of Siam Proof Set

For the first time ever, the public will be able to see the superb quality type set of more than 400 U.S. coins from the acclaimed Tyrant Collection at the Chicago World’s Fair of Money, August 10-14. Ranging from 1793 to 1964, many of these historic coins are the finest known of their kind.

The centerpiece of the extraordinary exhibit will be the legendary King of Siam Proof Set, which was originally presented in 1836 by the U.S. State Department to the king of Siam (now Thailand) as a gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson.

Hosted by the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA), the World’s Fair of Money is considered the biggest week of the year for collectors of coins, paper money, tokens, and medals. The event traditionally features expansive educational forums led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise, exhibits of rare treasures from private collectors, hundreds of coin dealers buying and selling numismatic items in all price ranges, and major auctions.

“This is the first time in over a decade that the full, fabled King of Siam set will be publicly displayed, and we’re delighted the set – in addition to the superb U.S. type coins – will be at the World’s Fair of Money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the ANA. “The unique King of Siam set will be accompanied by the leather-covered wood box that contained the presentation coins given 185 years ago to Rama III, the King of Siam. The ship’s log from the USS Peacock on that important diplomatic mission will also be displayed.”

The legendary set’s coins range in denomination from an 1834 Classic Head copper half cent to an 1804 “Plain 4” Heraldic Eagle gold $10. A renowned Class I 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar graded PCGS PR67 is also included.

“The entire, incomparable exhibit, entitled ‘U.S. Type Coins from The Tyrant Collection,’ is insured for $100 million,” said Ira Goldberg, CEO of Goldberg Coins and Collectibles, Inc. in Los Angeles, California. He is among those who have assisted the coins’ owner in building the collection of U.S. world and ancient coins that is often described as the world’s most valuable rare coin collection in private hands.

“The display will cover all U.S. types and sub-types, circulation strikes and Proofs, from 1793 Liberty Cap half cents through the 1907 Saint-Gaudens Ultra High Relief $20 and everything in between to 1964. This undoubtedly will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all these historic coins together,” explained Goldberg.

Although The Tyrant Collection owner wants to remain anonymous, he has been displaying portions of his ancient, world and U.S. coins for their educational value, one segment at a time, in a continuing series of themed exhibits that began in 2018 in California. Those exhibitions were suspended in early 2020 until now because of the pandemic.

In addition to the King of Siam set, a few of the many other highlights of the exhibit include:

1793 S-1 Flowing Hair “Chain AMERI” large cent, graded PCGS SP65;

1796 JR-1 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime, PCGS SP67 CAC ex. Simpson Collection;

1797 O-101a Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar, PCGS MS66 CAC ex. Pogue Collection;

1795 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dollar, PCGS SP66, ex. Garrett, Hayes and Pogue Collections;

1796 BD-2 Draped Bust, No Star quarter eagle, PCGS MS65 ex. Jung Collection; and

1907 Ultra High Relief double eagle, PCGS PR68, ex. Augustus Saint-Gaudens estate.

Special display cases with LED lighting were constructed for The Tyrant Collection exhibits, and each coin’s obverse and reverse will be shown with enlarged, color photographs for easy viewing. Detailed catalogs with information and superb illustrations about each coin in the exhibit will be available at the convention.

The World’s Fair of Money will be held in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, in Rosemont, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Public hours are Tuesday, August 10, from 1 to 5:30 pm; Wednesday through Friday, August 11-13, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and Saturday, August 14, from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Health and safety protocols will be in effect.

Admission for ANA members is free. Admission Tuesday through Friday is $10 daily or $25 for a three-day pass for non-members. Children 12 and under are admitted free daily and admission is free for everyone on Saturday. Additional information can be found online at WorldsFairofMoney.com.

