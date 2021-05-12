Live webinars available through ANA eLearning Academy

With a mission to educate and encourage others to study and collect money and related items, the nonprofit American Numismatic Association (ANA) provides numerous educational opportunities to coin enthusiasts. Money Talks is one such program offered during ANA annual conventions. However, with the cancellation of the National Money Show in March due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s presentations have been moved online.

The 30- to 45-minute programs will be streamed live through the ANA’s eLearning Academy from May 24 through June 1. The webinars are presented by collectors who are often experts in their field of study. Money Talks presentations start at 10 a.m. MDT (12 p.m. EDT) and include:

Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection

May 24 with instructor Rod Gillis

Is Anything Ever Really New? Coin & Currency Déjà Vu over Two Millennia

May 25 with instructor Hans H. Liu, M.D.

Proof Walking Liberty Half Dollars: One of the Most Underappreciated & Undervalued Series in Numismatics

May 26 with instructor Ralph Wetterhahn

Overstrikes: Politics, Economics & Damnatio Memoriae on Byzantine Coins

May 27 with instructor Alex Magnolia

Coins Melted to Manufacture War Material

May 28 with instructor William Myers

Oh, No It Ain’t!

May 29 with instructor Sam Gelberd

Dr. Lewis Feuchtwanger & the Numismatic Legacy of His Tokens

May 31 with instructor Brad Seidel

Colonial Currency: German East Africa

June 1 with instructor Doug Mudd

Money Talks are free and open to the public, but space is limited. For additional information and to register, visit info.money.org/elearning.

A Taste of Summer Seminar

Another ANA educational program moving online this year is Summer Seminar. The ANA previously announced the annual event, scheduled for June 19-24 (Session 1) and June 26-July 1 (Session 2), was canceled due to COVID-19. Summer Seminar is a once-a-year opportunity that offers collectors a varied selection of week-long courses designed for discovery or continued study.

The Association will offer free virtual courses through the ANA eLearning Academy during the 2021 Summer Seminar dates that will provide participants a taste of the popular program. Topics will appeal to a broad range of collectors – from beginners to advanced numismatists – and will be presented by some of the hobby’s most renowned numismatists.

Learn more about Summer Seminar by visiting money.org/summer-seminar and to access the eLearning schedule once it has been finalized.

ANA eLearning Academy

The ANA eLearning Academy began in 2020 as a way to keep hobbyists engaged during a time when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of in-person numismatic events and gatherings throughout the country. Courses are led by collectors and professional numismatists, covering a wide array of topics related to numismatics. Classes change month-to-month and a list for upcoming courses can be found on the eLearning web page.

All webinars have been recorded and are available to watch on the eLearning web page or the ANA’s YouTube channel.

The ANA eLearning Academy webinars are made possible by Greysheet, the Official ANA eLearning Academy Partner.

