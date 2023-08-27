What Not Online Auctions
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
L & C Coins Sale
Price Charting Coins

HomeFeatured NewsFree Coins from CoinWeek - Giveaway #499

Free Coins from CoinWeek – Giveaway #499

By CoinWeek

CoinWeek Giveaway 499 CoinWeek is again very pleases to present our weekly Free Coins Giveaway #499.

This weeks coin is a 2001-D Buffalo $1 Silver Commemorative certified MS-69 NGC.

The iconic Buffalo / Indian Head design was the creation of sculptor James Earle Fraser and is believed my many collectors to one of the best modern coin design every produced.

The free coin giveaways started almost 10 years ago, and have been a weekly staple on CoinWeek’s Facebook page. Coins and Paper Money of all kinds have been offered, including classic US coins, Modern Commemoratives, Ancient coins, a variety of World Coins and luxury modern coins as well.

We are continually on the lookout for numismatic items that are not commonly seen by the average collector,  with the hope that exposure to such a wide variety of coins will encourage all collectors to broaden their collecting interests. There is nothing we love to hear more than an entrant telling us they have never seen one of our giveaway coins before.

So, good luck this week. Leave a comment and visit our Facebook page to like and share the free coin giveaway with family, friends and fellow collectors.

All CoinWeek Giveaway’s are 100% FREE. There is nothing to buy. Just enter your email address and keep your fingers crossed. Good Luck and thanks for being a CoinWeek reader.

 

Previous article
Records Shattered in Stack’s Bowers Rarities Night Auction

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook Account

CoinWeek Twitter Account

CoinWeek YouTube Channel

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.