Free Coins from CoinWeek – Giveaway #499

CoinWeek is again very pleases to present our weekly Free Coins Giveaway #499.

This weeks coin is a 2001-D Buffalo $1 Silver Commemorative certified MS-69 NGC.

The iconic Buffalo / Indian Head design was the creation of sculptor James Earle Fraser and is believed my many collectors to one of the best modern coin design every produced.

The free coin giveaways started almost 10 years ago, and have been a weekly staple on CoinWeek’s Facebook page. Coins and Paper Money of all kinds have been offered, including classic US coins, Modern Commemoratives, Ancient coins, a variety of World Coins and luxury modern coins as well.

We are continually on the lookout for numismatic items that are not commonly seen by the average collector, with the hope that exposure to such a wide variety of coins will encourage all collectors to broaden their collecting interests. There is nothing we love to hear more than an entrant telling us they have never seen one of our giveaway coins before.

