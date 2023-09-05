Fresh-to-Market Boston Collection in Heritage Showcase Auction

Heritage Auctions presents The Boston Collection, now offered in a dedicated Showcase auction. The consignors discovered this collection as a hoard in a Boston-area garage, where it was stored for several decades. Their grandfathers put the collection together in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s. It’s an amazingly preserved time capsule that includes boxes from the United States Mint, such as a box of fifty (50) 1952 Proof Sets, and two boxes of 25 1950 Proof Sets each.

Also included in the collection is a box from the U.S. Mint postmarked December 4, 1942 with detailed purchase correspondence. What makes it so unique: the two 1942 Proof Sets that graded very high were included in the box, but also the collector paid 87 cents too much. The Mint returned the change, which is also offered here, certified by PCGS, including a half dollar with rainbow toning certified MS67+. The Proof Sets and change are being offered in their entirety as lot 92003.

Additionally, the Boston Collection includes many unopened U.S. Mint Packages and original rolls from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, including a double roll of 1945-S half dollars, never opened and still sealed. There will also be a variety of older coins, featuring type coins, gold coins, and even a couple of patterns. Best of all, this collection is all fresh to the market and newly certified.

This collection is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, with the live session scheduled for 6 PM CT (7 PM ET) on Monday, September 11. Don’t miss your chance to bid.

