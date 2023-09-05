Royal Mint Lists Rarest Elizabeth II Circulating Coins

* * *

The Royal Mint has revealed some of the rarest coins to enter circulation during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The list has been compiled as the 2022 figures are published for the first time.

2022 marked a new era for British coinage as the last coins bearing Queen Elizabeth II were struck, and the first coins featuring King Charles III entered circulation. The Royal Mint has revealed the volume and variety of coins produced during this pivotal year, including special 50 pence pieces to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, 50 years of Pride, and to commemorate the passing of Britain’s longest serving monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared on more UK coins than any other British monarch – with approximately 27 billion coins still in active circulation. The nation’s most collectible coin is the 50p, and over 100 different designs have appeared on the 50p piece since its introduction. These included special designs for the Platinum Jubilee, the London 2012 Olympics, and a series of characters from Beatrix Potter’s classic tales.

Mark Loveridge, Director of UK Currency at The Royal Mint, said:

“2022 marked one of the biggest changes in coinage since decimalisation as we moved from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III. The coinage of Queen Elizabeth II spanned 70 years and special designs issued into circulation celebrated some of the biggest events in history. Although the 2022 mintage figures mark the last time that Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait will appear on new coins, over 27 billion of her coins will remain in circulation.

“Coin collecting remains a popular hobby in the UK and the coins of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign are particularly coveted. By sharing the list of rare designs we hope people will look closely at their coins – if they’re lucky they might find a piece of history.”

The Royal Mint also produces a range of commemorative coins available for collectors, ranging from special edition 50p coins through to bespoke one of one masterwork pieces that require only the finest craftsmanship to produce.

The full mintage figures can be found on The Royal Mint’s website.

