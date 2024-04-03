Hansen Collection Half Dimes in DLRC Red Carpet Rarities Auction

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #8 from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) ends its four-week run on Thursday, April 11. This auction boasts over 90 lots.

Among the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this Red Carpet Rarities Auction is a toned Hansen Collection 1831 half dime PCGS MS67; a near-finest 1863-S half dime PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen; a Premium Gem 1859 10C PCGS PR67CAM ex: D.L. Hansen; a condition census 1870-S 10C PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen/Simpson; a rare low-mintage 1881 $20 PCGS MS60 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a Gem 1906 $20 PCGS/CAC MS65+ ex: D.L. Hansen/AWA.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Thursday, April 11.

The Sunday, April 7 online auction is also live, with over 525 lots – including more than 300 No Reserve and 20 Recently Reduced items. This auction also features the Potomac Silver Dollar Collection and an assortment of currency. Boasting more than 125 silver dollars all running with no reserve, the Potomac Silver Dollar Collection features Bust, Seated, Trade, Morgan, and Peace dollars.

Highlights include a registry-quality 1932 Washington quarter NGC MS67; a toned 1836 50C PCGS MS66 (Lettered Edge); a near-finest 1837 $2.50 PCGS MS64; an SS Central America shipwreck recovery 1857-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS65 (Bold S); a 1912 $20 PCGS MS65; and an Ultra Gem 1937 50C Antietam CACG MS68.

Like the Hansen Collection dimes and half dimes (and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins) offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins.

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

