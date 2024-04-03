2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set Now Available

As of Tuesday, April 2, the 2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set is now available for order from the United States Mint. Each set consists of five Proof 2024-S American Women quarters struck at the San Francisco Mint and made of 99.9% pure silver. The 2024 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set retails for $80.00 USD and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

A household order limit of five was in effect for the first 24 hours of availability.

Authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330 – PDF link), the four-year American Women Quarters Program (2022-25) honors the achievements and legacy of a diverse array of historic American women in many different fields. Each year of the program features five separate commemorative reverse designs, and this year’s honorees include the Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray, a writer, lawyer, priest, and civil rights activist; Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first congresswoman of color and the author of Title IX legislation; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War-era surgeon and women’s rights advocate; Celia Cruz, the iconic Cuban American singer and performer; and Zitkala-Ša (Gertrude Simmons Bonnin), an early 20th-century composer and Native American political activist.

The common obverse of each American Women quarter features the famous Laura Gardin Fraser portrait of George Washington originally proposed for the 1932 Washington bicentennial quarter.

To order your Silver Proof Sets, visit the Mint’s product page. You can also set up Remind Me alerts.

The American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set is also part of the Mint’s Subscription Program.

