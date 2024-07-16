Hansen Collection Seated Liberty Dollars in DLRC Red Carpet Rarities Auction

Before you check out the Seated Liberty Dollars in the upcoming Red Carpet Rarities Auction, the Sunday, July 21, 2024 Online Auction from DLRC is live online and features over 500 lots – including more than 175 No Reserve and 20 Recently Reduced. Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-certified items in this week’s sale is a registry-quality 1928-S Mercury Dime PCGS MS66FB; a blast white Ultra-Gem 1881-S Morgan Dollar NGC MS68; an original slider 1883-CC Liberty Head Half Eagle NGC/CAC AU58; a scarce CC-Mint 1880-CC Liberty Head Eagle PCGS/CAC AU58; a low-mintage 1908-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle PCGS MS62; and a popular rarity 1861 CSA Restrike Half Dollar NGC AU55.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, July 21.

Tough Seated Liberty Dollars in Red Carpet Rarities Auction 23

DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities Auction #23, featuring 33 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection, closes next week on Thursday, July 25. Included among the auction highlights are a rare 1852 Seated Liberty Dollar PCGS/CAC MS63+; a Gem 1860 Seated Liberty Dollar PCGS/CAC PR65+CAM; a scarce Civil War issue 1864 Seated Liberty Dollar PCGS MS65; an originally toned 1864 Seated Liberty Dollar Proof CACG PR65; a tough Cameo Gem 1872 Seated Liberty Dollar PCGS PR65CAM; and a scarce S-Mint 1869-S Half Eagle PCGS/CAC AU55.

Ready to Sell Your Coins? Let DLRC Help

Like the Hansen Collection Seated Liberty Dollars offered above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *